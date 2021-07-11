Analysts Set Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Target Price at $73.00

Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLAN shares. reduced their price objective on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Anaplan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,265,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,395,598 shares in the company, valued at $70,268,359.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,767,601.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,173.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,980 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,214 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAN opened at $54.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.35 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan has a one year low of $41.51 and a one year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

