Analysts Set Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Target Price at $53.60

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

BBU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. iA Financial initiated coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BBU stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.06. The company had a trading volume of 20,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.71. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $49.11.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $1.89. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 5.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.50%.

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,175,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,631,000 after purchasing an additional 573,538 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,297,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 287.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,053,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,116,000 after buying an additional 69,249 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 311,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after buying an additional 53,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

