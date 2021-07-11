Analysts Set Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Price Target at $48.25

Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.25.

DRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of Duke Realty stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,418,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,807. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.22. Duke Realty has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $49.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRE. FIL Ltd grew its position in Duke Realty by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 165,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,624,000 after buying an additional 39,999 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 948,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,894,000 after purchasing an additional 91,366 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 22,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $4,817,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 404,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,180,000 after purchasing an additional 83,200 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

