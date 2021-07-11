Analysts Set EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Target Price at $101.00

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESLOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of ESLOY stock opened at $91.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.98. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $61.23 and a 52 week high of $93.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $1.3609 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s payout ratio is 48.04%.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.