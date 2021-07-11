Analysts Set Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Target Price at $132.12

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.12.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $843,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock opened at $142.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.75. Marriott International has a one year low of $81.30 and a one year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

