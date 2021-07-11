Analysts Set Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target at $394.89

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $394.89.

MPWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of MPWR stock traded up $9.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $382.60. 272,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,642. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $235.62 and a 1 year high of $406.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.25, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.89.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total transaction of $448,085.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,741,512.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,754 shares of company stock worth $17,308,676 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

