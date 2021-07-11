Analysts Set Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Target Price at $12.83

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of SHLX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.78. 982,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,869. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.81.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 90.23% and a net margin of 113.83%. The firm had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.45%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 472.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

