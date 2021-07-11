Analyzing Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) & PROG (NYSE:PRG)

PROG (NYSE:PRG) and Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PROG and Katapult, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROG 0 1 6 0 2.86 Katapult 0 1 0 0 2.00

PROG presently has a consensus price target of $60.60, suggesting a potential upside of 31.54%. Katapult has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.43%. Given PROG’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe PROG is more favorable than Katapult.

Profitability

This table compares PROG and Katapult’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROG 8.74% 27.12% 16.90% Katapult N/A -563.72% -11.16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.6% of PROG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of Katapult shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of PROG shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PROG and Katapult’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROG $2.48 billion 1.25 -$61.47 million $3.45 13.35 Katapult N/A N/A -$31.93 million N/A N/A

Katapult has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PROG.

Summary

PROG beats Katapult on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc. operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions. The Vive segment provides second-look and revolving credit products to customers that may not qualify for traditional prime lending through private label and Vive-branded credit cards. It offers lease-purchase solutions through approximately 25,000 third-party point-of-sale partner locations and e-commerce websites in 45 states and the District of Columbia. The company was formerly known as Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. and changed its name to PROG Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. PROG Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Draper, Utah.

About Katapult

Katapult Group, Inc., doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership. The company offers its services to acquire the online or in-store purchases of electronics, appliances, furniture, musical instruments, and more. Katapult Group, Inc. was formerly known as Cognical Inc and changed its name to Katapult Group, Inc. in February 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

