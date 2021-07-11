Analyzing The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) and Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF)

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) and Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Allstate and Atlas Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Allstate $44.79 billion 0.89 $5.58 billion $14.73 9.06 Atlas Financial $9.55 million 0.52 -$12.73 million N/A N/A

The Allstate has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Financial.

Profitability

This table compares The Allstate and Atlas Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Allstate 7.73% 21.16% 4.37% Atlas Financial -123.84% N/A -10.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.6% of The Allstate shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of The Allstate shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Allstate and Atlas Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Allstate 0 6 6 1 2.62 Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Allstate currently has a consensus target price of $138.25, indicating a potential upside of 3.58%. Given The Allstate’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe The Allstate is more favorable than Atlas Financial.

Risk & Volatility

The Allstate has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Financial has a beta of 3.52, meaning that its stock price is 252% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Allstate beats Atlas Financial on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names. The Protection Services segment provides consumer product protection plans and related technical support for mobile phones, consumer electronics, furniture, and appliances; finance and insurance products, including vehicle service contracts, guaranteed asset protection waivers, road hazard tire and wheel, and paintless dent repair protection; roadside assistance; device and mobile data collection services; data and analytic solutions using automotive telematics information; and identity protection services. This segment offers its products under various brands including Allstate Protection Plans, Allstate Dealer Services, Allstate Roadside Services, Arity, and Allstate Identity Protection. The Allstate Life Segment offers traditional, interest-sensitive, and variable life insurance products, as well as non-proprietary products offered by third-party providers. Its Allstate Benefits segment provides life, accident, critical illness, short-term disability, and other health insurance products. The company sells its products through call centers, agencies, financial specialists, brokers, wholesale partners, and affinity groups, as well as through online and mobile applications. The Allstate Corporation was founded in 1931 and is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Anchor Group Management, Inc., engages in generating, underwriting, and servicing of commercial automobile insurance in the United States. The company's automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. It focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos. The company distributes its insurance products through a network of independent retail agents. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

