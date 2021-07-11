Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ANDA stock opened at $10.21 on Thursday. Andina Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $45.14 million and a P/E ratio of -15.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $513,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $878,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $1,262,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $1,612,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its stake in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 89.4% in the first quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 178,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 84,415 shares during the last quarter. 28.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Andina Acquisition Corp. III

Andina Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and selling healthy snacks products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in BogotÃ¡, Colombia.

