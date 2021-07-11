Andra AP fonden Has $7.26 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned 0.06% of Fidelity National Financial worth $7,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

FNF stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.46 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.68.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.97%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FNF. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $264,669.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 265,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,314,235.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $1,097,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,054 shares of company stock valued at $15,379,911 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.