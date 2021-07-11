Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,510.00.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Anglo American to a “buy” rating and set a $3,510.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

AAUKF stock remained flat at $$40.70 during trading on Friday. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $49.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.95.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

