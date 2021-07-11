Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) PT Set at €65.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €67.54 ($79.46).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 12-month high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

