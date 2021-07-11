Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.67.
BUD stock opened at $69.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.94. The company has a market cap of $140.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $79.67.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 23.04%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUD. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,093,739 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $761,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,089 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,103,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $509,318,000 after buying an additional 306,982 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $252,597,000 after purchasing an additional 598,463 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,120,902 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $133,298,000 after purchasing an additional 47,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821,964 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $114,510,000 after purchasing an additional 202,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
