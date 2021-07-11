Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.67.

BUD stock opened at $69.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.94. The company has a market cap of $140.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUD. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,093,739 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $761,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,089 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,103,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $509,318,000 after buying an additional 306,982 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $252,597,000 after purchasing an additional 598,463 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,120,902 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $133,298,000 after purchasing an additional 47,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821,964 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $114,510,000 after purchasing an additional 202,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

