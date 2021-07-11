Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells $16,420.00 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) insider Federico Grossi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total value of $16,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Federico Grossi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $30,920.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $21,410.00.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $67.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 9.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.98. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). Equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 319,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,256,000 after purchasing an additional 189,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,373,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

