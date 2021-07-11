APENFT (NFT) Price Hits $0.0000

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. APENFT has a total market cap of $51.73 million and approximately $65.47 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, APENFT has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One APENFT coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About APENFT

APENFT is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling APENFT

