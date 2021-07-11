Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

APEMY has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Aperam from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Aperam from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Aperam from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aperam has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Aperam stock opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.47. Aperam has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 2.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $2.5681 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Aperam’s previous dividend of $2.52. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.24%.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

