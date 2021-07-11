APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Telecom Argentina were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,944,000 after purchasing an additional 47,057 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter worth about $2,781,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 400,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 15,778 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 81,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 23,019 shares in the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. HSBC raised Telecom Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of TEO opened at $4.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.75 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. Telecom Argentina S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $10.66.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $932.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.53 million. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Telecom Argentina Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, video links, value-added, data center hosting/housing, and other services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

