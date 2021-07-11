Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is engaged in designing and manufacturing of medical devices for weight loss solutions and gastrointestinal disorders. The Company’s product segment includes ORBERA (R), LAP-BAND (R) and OverStitch(TM). The ORBERA is an Intragastric Balloon System which is a weight loss aid for adults suffering from obesity. The LAP-BAND System is developed for weight reduction for patients with obesity. The OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System enables endoscopic surgery. It operates primarily in Asia Pacific, European Office, Latin and South America and Costa Rica. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., formerly known as Lpath, Inc., is headquatered in Austin, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on APEN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ APEN opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 2.15.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 37.52% and a negative return on equity of 730.71%. The business had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 million. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Pacitti sold 18,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $128,757.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,635.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 30.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEN. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 900,730 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 81.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 181,200 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 109.2% in the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 251,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 131,500 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 7.8% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,566,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 113,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the first quarter valued at $413,000. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

