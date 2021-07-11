AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,479 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in AppFolio by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AppFolio by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $2,535,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,555,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APPF opened at $135.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.10. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $186.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.98.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $78.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.16 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 62.71% and a net margin of 49.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.50.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

