Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Receives $57.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARES traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.67. 390,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,406. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $38.13 and a 52-week high of $65.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.27.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $411.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.80 million. Analysts predict that Ares Management will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

In other news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush purchased 5,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.79 per share, for a total transaction of $300,181.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $6,925,105.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Ares Management by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management by 4.3% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 2.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 2.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 1.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.