Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lessened its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,847,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 215,919 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $22,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

NYSE:AGI opened at $7.79 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

