ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,381 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.30% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 27.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 30,967 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,774,000 after buying an additional 636,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 94.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 17,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Shares of ARR stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.01. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $12.56.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 213.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 93.02%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jonestrading increased their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR).

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.