Arqma (ARQ) Price Tops $0.0416 on Top Exchanges

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a total market cap of $412,678.45 and approximately $1,068.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,134.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,136.64 or 0.06259439 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.43 or 0.01460185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.36 or 0.00393619 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00144224 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $212.59 or 0.00622795 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.23 or 0.00407876 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.84 or 0.00324710 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 15,954,960 coins and its circulating supply is 9,910,416 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.