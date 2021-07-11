Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $16.37 Million Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 394.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,183 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $16,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,679,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $506,430,000 after buying an additional 1,615,813 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,670,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $155,772,000 after buying an additional 324,933 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,496,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,956,000 after buying an additional 190,245 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,176,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,391,000 after buying an additional 230,825 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,798,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,341,000 after buying an additional 260,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.31.

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MMP opened at $48.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.71. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.12. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

