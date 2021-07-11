Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Stock Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,208,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 461,854 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $15,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,944,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,894,000 after buying an additional 3,801,254 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,016,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,421,000 after purchasing an additional 261,077 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,568,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,575,000 after purchasing an additional 617,069 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,102,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,123,000 after purchasing an additional 265,577 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,842,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PTEN. Barclays upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.84.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 3.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.32.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 51.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

