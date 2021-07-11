Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $17.69 Million Investment in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 563,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $17,687,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEI opened at $34.18 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $36.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

