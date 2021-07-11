Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 132,362 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132,362 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $16,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,879,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,799,000 after purchasing an additional 666,479 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter worth about $66,798,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 671,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,865,000 after purchasing an additional 390,126 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter worth about $20,805,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,511,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,958,000 after purchasing an additional 147,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBC opened at $133.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.06. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12-month low of $85.72 and a 12-month high of $159.64.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.00%. Regal Beloit’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.88%.

RBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

In related news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $648,858.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

