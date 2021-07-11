Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes $16.65 Million Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 190,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,650,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 80.2% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 87.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 21.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $101.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.44. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $101.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.90.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

