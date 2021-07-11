Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,848,563 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 897,774 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.57% of Southwestern Energy worth $17,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 12,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWN. Citigroup increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.49.

In other Southwestern Energy news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 362,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $215,279.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 417,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SWN opened at $5.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 63.06% and a negative net margin of 53.26%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.