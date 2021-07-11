Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.90

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$11.90 and last traded at C$11.90, with a volume of 65361 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AX.UN. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.84.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 8.45.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

