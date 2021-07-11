Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$1.85 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Ascot Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascot Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

TSE AOT opened at C$1.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.23. Ascot Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.84 and a 52-week high of C$1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.75. The company has a market cap of C$443.30 million and a PE ratio of -118.00.

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Ascot Resources will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ascot Resources Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.