Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ASPN. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $35.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -39.07 and a beta of 1.46. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.03.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 million. Analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,766,000 after purchasing an additional 55,774 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 596,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,328,000. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,221,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 407,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 61,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.