Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.57

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.57 and traded as high as $17.55. Astellas Pharma shares last traded at $17.33, with a volume of 82,099 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Astellas Pharma alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.57. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.28). Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Astellas Pharma Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALPMY)

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Astellas Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astellas Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.