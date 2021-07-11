Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) traded down 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $261.25 and last traded at $261.25. 721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,130,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $266.66.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.94.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2,051.23, a PEG ratio of 296.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,638 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,650,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Atlassian by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 903,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,831,000 after acquiring an additional 593,304 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Atlassian by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,819,883,000 after acquiring an additional 554,314 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,951,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

