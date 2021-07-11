Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) by 754.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,826 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.16% of Atreca worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Atreca by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 22,469 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 19.6% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 143,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 23,523 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,724,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,996,000 after purchasing an additional 23,683 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCEL opened at $9.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $332.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.07. Atreca, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $21.37.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

