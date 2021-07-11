Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bloom Burton raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.33.

AUPH stock opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.80. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 239.29% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley bought 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,693. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $68,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,007.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 18,525 shares of company stock valued at $191,722. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,032 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 550.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 687,500 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $7,676,000. Blackcrane Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $6,535,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $6,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

