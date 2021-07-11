Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Receives $19.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVDL shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the first quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 549,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 253,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 23,825 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 397,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 23,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $7.01 on Thursday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 26.57, a current ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

