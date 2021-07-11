Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) by 1,762,538.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,044,661 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,044,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Avinger were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Avinger stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. Avinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Avinger had a negative net margin of 200.98% and a negative return on equity of 131.09%. The business had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avinger, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

AVGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Avinger in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

