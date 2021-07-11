Aviva’s (AV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

AV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised Aviva to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 387 ($5.06) to GBX 466 ($6.09) in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 478 ($6.25) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aviva to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Aviva from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 424.43 ($5.55).

Shares of Aviva stock opened at GBX 405 ($5.29) on Friday. Aviva has a one year low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a one year high of GBX 426.60 ($5.57). The firm has a market capitalization of £15.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 409.69.

In other news, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,621 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £6,775.78 ($8,852.60).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

