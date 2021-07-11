Aviva’s (AV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.
AV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised Aviva to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 387 ($5.06) to GBX 466 ($6.09) in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 478 ($6.25) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aviva to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Aviva from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 424.43 ($5.55).
Shares of Aviva stock opened at GBX 405 ($5.29) on Friday. Aviva has a one year low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a one year high of GBX 426.60 ($5.57). The firm has a market capitalization of £15.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 409.69.
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
