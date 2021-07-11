Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.95% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The company offers waterborne and solvent borne coatings; liquid and powder coatings; and liquid coatings. It provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket and for many industrial applications. The Company’s products and services include paint, color matching tools, application technologies and customer training, support and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AXTA. Susquehanna upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

AXTA stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 84.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.76.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth $45,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.