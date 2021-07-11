AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.69 million. AZZ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. AZZ’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Shares of AZZ stock traded up $6.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,680. AZZ has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $57.62. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get AZZ alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.23%.

In other news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $148,659.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,550.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.