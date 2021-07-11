Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Stock Holdings Increased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,024,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,750 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $15,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCSF. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

BCSF stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $994.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.64. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $49.83 million during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 74.93% and a return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 93.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

