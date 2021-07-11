Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BKR. TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.53.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.42 and a beta of 1.76. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,714,258 shares of company stock worth $971,786,614 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 59,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.