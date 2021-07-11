Ballistic Recovery Systems (OTCMKTS:BRSI) & Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Financial Comparison

Ballistic Recovery Systems (OTCMKTS:BRSI) and Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ballistic Recovery Systems and Astronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ballistic Recovery Systems N/A N/A N/A Astronics -13.47% -12.23% -5.40%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ballistic Recovery Systems and Astronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ballistic Recovery Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Astronics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Astronics has a consensus price target of $16.67, indicating a potential downside of 9.57%. Given Astronics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Astronics is more favorable than Ballistic Recovery Systems.

Volatility & Risk

Ballistic Recovery Systems has a beta of -1.12, meaning that its share price is 212% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astronics has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ballistic Recovery Systems and Astronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ballistic Recovery Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Astronics $502.59 million 1.13 -$115.78 million ($0.66) -27.92

Ballistic Recovery Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Astronics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.7% of Astronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.3% of Ballistic Recovery Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Astronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Astronics beats Ballistic Recovery Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ballistic Recovery Systems Company Profile

Ballistic Recovery Systems Inc. develops and commercializes parachute systems in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Defense, and Space. The Aviation segment designs, tests, and produces whole-aircraft emergency recovery parachute systems for the general aviation and recreational aircraft industries. The Defense segment designs, tests, and produces personnel parachute systems, precision guided aerial delivery systems, and cargo and whole-aircraft emergency recovery parachutes used in unmanned aerial vehicles and training aircrafts. The Space segment designs, tests, and produces entry, descent, and landing systems for various space applications, as well as manned and un-manned, planetary, and terrestrial space applications. The company also provides safety apparel. Ballistic Recovery Systems Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in South Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products. This segment serves airframe manufacturers (OEM) that build aircraft for the commercial, military, and general aviation markets; suppliers; and aircraft operators, such as airlines and branches of the U.S. Department of Defense. The Test Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, and maintains automated test systems that support the aerospace and defense, and communications and mass transit industries, as well as training and simulation devices for commercial and military applications. It serves OEMs and prime government contractors for electronics and military products. The company also sells inflight entertainment and connectivity products, and lower antenna; and wireless communication testing primarily for the civil land mobile radio market. Astronics Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in East Aurora, New York.

