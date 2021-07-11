Bank of America Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BAC. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday. Truist began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.14.

Bank of America stock opened at $40.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $343.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.54. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.