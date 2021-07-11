Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,526,000 after buying an additional 312,013 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,712,000 after buying an additional 34,219 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 617,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,278,000 after buying an additional 16,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,862,000 after buying an additional 25,221 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth $32,332,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

NYSE:BOH opened at $85.37 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $99.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.33.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

In related news, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $487,055.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $434,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,768,408.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,499 shares of company stock valued at $2,364,232 in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

