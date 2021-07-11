Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 48.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,409 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Avient were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,977,000 after buying an additional 114,921 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,136,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,711,000 after buying an additional 40,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVNT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Avient has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $47.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.69. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Avient Co. has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $54.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.13%.

In other Avient news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $279,273.81. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

