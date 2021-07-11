Bank of Montreal Can Has $571,000 Stock Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 542,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,087,000 after buying an additional 15,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,012,000 after buying an additional 24,347 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,835,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVGW opened at $61.60 on Friday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.16 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.63 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVGW. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calavo Growers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

In other Calavo Growers news, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

