Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALG. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Alamo Group news, insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,450 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $221,139.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 192,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,324,470.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 475 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total transaction of $75,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,017.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,945. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALG opened at $148.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.10. Alamo Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.28 and a twelve month high of $165.98.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $311.19 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALG. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

